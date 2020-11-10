OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 268/2020 issued on 10 November 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 9 November 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

The SMM recorded eight ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and 24 in Luhansk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded three ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM visited three border crossing points in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission followed up on reports of an attack on the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Kharkiv city.