12 Nov 2019

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 268/2019 issued on 12 November

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 12 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.02 MB)

Summary

  • Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.
  • The SMM observed further withdrawal of Ukrainian Armed Forces from the Petrivske disengagement area.
  • The Mission continued to observe demining activities inside the Zolote disengagement area.
  • Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission continued to observe construction works at the broken section of the bridge.
  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near non-government-controlled Metalist in Luhansk region.
  • The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region.
  • The SMM continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station; it also facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repair works at the Phenol Sludge Reservoir near Zalizne and to the Bakhmut Agrarian Union's pig farm near Novoluhanske.
  • The SMM monitored a protest against liquidation of assets of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.
  • Restrictions of the Mission’s freedom of movement continued, including at checkpoints near non-government-controlled Verkhnoshyrokivske and Metalist.

