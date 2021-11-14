OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 267/2021 issued on 13 November 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 12 November 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 723 ceasefire violations, including 172 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 722 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded nine ceasefire violations, all undetermined explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 149 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM followed up on reports of damage to buildings and vehicles of a water company in government-controlled Nyzhnie, Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It spotted people inside the areas near Zolote and Petrivske and recorded ceasefire violations inside the area near Petrivske. An SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) spotted a howitzer firing a round near non-government-controlled Fedorivka, Donetsk region.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission visited four border crossing points outside government control and also monitored areas outside government control in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including on the southern edge of the disengagement area near Zolote. Its UAVs again experienced instances of probable jamming.*