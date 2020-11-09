Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 267/2020 issued on 9 November 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 8 November 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
Between the evenings of 6 and 8 November, the SMM recorded six ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 55 ceasefire violations in the region.
Between the evenings of 6 and 8 November, the SMM recorded no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it also recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.
The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
The SMM saw mines near Dolomitne and Holmivskyi, Donetsk region, some for the first time. It also again saw mines near Vesela Hora, Luhansk region.
The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic at the entry-exit checkpoint (EECP) in Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk region. It noted the EECP remained closed.
The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint near Kreminets, Donetsk region, where members of the armed formations delayed the SMM’s passage by more than three hours on 7 November.*