Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 267/2020 issued on 9 November 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 8 November 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • Between the evenings of 6 and 8 November, the SMM recorded six ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 55 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • Between the evenings of 6 and 8 November, the SMM recorded no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it also recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The SMM saw mines near Dolomitne and Holmivskyi, Donetsk region, some for the first time. It also again saw mines near Vesela Hora, Luhansk region.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic at the entry-exit checkpoint (EECP) in Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk region. It noted the EECP remained closed.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint near Kreminets, Donetsk region, where members of the armed formations delayed the SMM’s passage by more than three hours on 7 November.*

