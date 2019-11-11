OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 267/2019 issued on 11 November
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Report
Published on 11 Nov 2019 — View Original
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 8 and 9 November, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- Between the evenings of 9 and 10 November, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region, compared with the previous 24 hours.
- On 9 November, the Mission monitored the beginning of the disengagement process in the Petrivske disengagement area. On 10 November, the SMM observed further withdrawal of forces and hardware from the disengagement area.
- The Mission continued to observe demining activities inside the Zolote disengagement area.
- Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission continued to observe construction works at the broken section of the bridge.
- Man injured by shelling in non-government-controlled Spartak.
- The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued to monitor adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station.
- Restrictions of the Mission’s freedom of movement continued, including at checkpoints near non-government-controlled Staromykhailivka, Verkhnoshyrokivske, Novoazovsk.