Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 266/2021 issued on 12 November 2021
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 11 November 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 722 ceasefire violations, including 324 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 399 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 149 ceasefire violations, including 121 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded four ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Zolote.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repairs of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission observed four probable military-type trucks in areas near the border outside government control.
- The SMM's freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at one checkpoint of the armed formations in southern Donetsk region. Its UAVs again experienced multiple instances of jamming and probable jamming.*