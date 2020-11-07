Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 266/2020 issued on 7 November 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 6 November 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded 55 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 52 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Olenivka, Donetsk region and the entry-exit checkpoint (EECP) in Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk region. It noted the EECP remained closed.
- The SMM observed a public gathering in front of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine in Kyiv.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including during ten SMM unmanned aerial vehicle flights over areas on both sides of the contact line in Donetsk region and government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.*