OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 266/2019 issued on 9 November 2019

Summary

• Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

• Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near non-government-controlled Khrystove.

• The Mission observed demining activities inside the Zolote disengagement area.

• Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission continued to observe construction works at the broken section of the bridge.

• The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in governmentcontrolled areas of Donetsk region.

• The Mission continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repair works to water pipelines in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka.

• Restrictions of the Mission’s freedom of movement continued, including at a checkpoint near non-government-controlled Boikivske.*