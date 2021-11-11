OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 265/2021 issued on 11 November 2021

KYIV 11 November 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 10 November 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 399 ceasefire violations, including 26 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 343 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded four ceasefire violations (no explosions). In the previous reporting period, it recorded 29 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM corroborated three civilian casualties in Holmivskyi, Donetsk region.

The Mission lost spatial control over its mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near Perevalsk, Luhansk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission spotted two recent trench systems and fortifications to an existing trench on both sides of the river Kalmius near Hranitne, Donetsk region.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.