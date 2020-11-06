OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 265/2020 issued on 6 November 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 5 November 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

The SMM recorded 52 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded three ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and one in Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. The SMM saw again a white container truck with “JCCC” written on its sides inside the disengagement area near Zolote and, in the evening hours, people inside the latter two areas.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at the entry-exit checkpoint (EECP) in Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk region. It noted the EECP remained closed.