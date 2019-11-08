08 Nov 2019

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 265/2019 issued on 8 November 2019

from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.
  • A boy was injured by a stun grenade in non-government-controlled Ilovaisk.
  • The Mission continued to observe demining activities inside the Zolote disengagement area.
  • Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission continued to observe construction works at the broken section of the bridge.
  • It observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.
  • The SMM continued to monitor adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate the operations of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure including to water pipelines and power lines in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.
  • The SMM monitored a peaceful gathering concerning alleged police actions in Lviv. Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued at a non-government-controlled checkpoint near Verkhnoshyrokivske.

