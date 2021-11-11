Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 264/2021 issued on 10 November 2021
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 9 November 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 343 ceasefire violations, including 52 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 565 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 29 ceasefire violations, all explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 114 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM followed up on reports of recent damage to civilian properties in non-government-controlled Donetsk city, Donetsk region and in Holubivske, Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM's freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at two checkpoints of the armed formations in southern Donetsk region, as well as in and near the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska and Zolote and at a border crossing point outside government control near Voznesenivka (formerly Chervonopartyzansk), Luhansk region. Its UAVs again experienced instances of probable jamming.*