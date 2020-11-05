OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 264/2020 issued on 5 November 2020

Summary

The SMM recorded three ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and one in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 27 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and seven in Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. The SMM saw again a white container truck with “JCCC” written on its sides inside the disengagement area near Zolote and, in the evening hours, people inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at an entry-exit checkpoint in Luhansk region.