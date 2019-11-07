OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 264/2019 issued on 7 November 2019

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 6 November 2019. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk region and Luhansk regions.

The Mission observed demining activities inside the Zolote disengagement area.

Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission continued to observe construction works at the broken section of the bridge.

The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM saw for the first time anti-tank mines near Pyshchevyk and unexploded ordnance near Molodizhne and in Donetsk city’s Kyivskyi district.

The SMM continued to monitor adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate the operations of the Donetsk Filtration Station and of the pumping station near Vasylivka.