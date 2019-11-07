OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 264/2019 issued on 7 November 2019
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Report
Published on 07 Nov 2019 — View Original
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk region and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission observed demining activities inside the Zolote disengagement area.
- Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission continued to observe construction works at the broken section of the bridge.
- The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM saw for the first time anti-tank mines near Pyshchevyk and unexploded ordnance near Molodizhne and in Donetsk city’s Kyivskyi district.
- The SMM continued to monitor adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate the operations of the Donetsk Filtration Station and of the pumping station near Vasylivka.
- Restrictions of the Mission’s freedom of movement continued, including at checkpoints near non-government-controlled Bezimenne and Novolaspa.