OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 263/2021 issued on 9 November 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 8 November 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 565 ceasefire violations, including 71 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 314 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 114 ceasefire violations, including 21 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 98 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM conducted an assessment of its damaged camera system near government-controlled Hranitne, Donetsk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske and observed people inside the latter area.

The SMM observed recent craters near government-controlled Bolotene, Luhansk region.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.