OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 263/2020 issued on 4 November 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 3 November 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

The SMM recorded 27 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and seven in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded seven ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Inside the area near Zolote, it saw for the first time a white container placed next to road T-1316, about 200m north of the railway bridge.

The SMM saw two weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region and ten weapons beyond withdrawal lines but outside designated storage sites in a government-controlled area of Donetsk region.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at an entry-exit checkpoint and the corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations in Luhansk region.