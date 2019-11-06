OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 263/2019 issued on 6 November 2019
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Report
Published on 06 Nov 2019
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 5 November 2019. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.
- Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near non-government-controlled Metalist.
- The Mission observed demining activities inside the Zolote disengagement area.
- Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission continued to observe construction works at the broken section of the bridge.
- The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.
- The SMM continued to monitor the security situation in areas around the Donetsk Filtration Station and the pumping station near Vasylivka.
- The SMM monitored peaceful gatherings in Kyiv, Odessa, Chernivtsi, Kherson, Lviv and Uzhhorod commemorating the anniversary of the death of Kateryna Handziuk.
- Restrictions of the Mission’s freedom of movement continued, including at a checkpoint near non-government-controlled Verkhnoshyrokivske.