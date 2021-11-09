Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 262/2021 issued on 8 November 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 7 November 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 5 and 7 November, the SMM recorded 661 ceasefire violations, including 87 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 482 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 5 and 7 November, the Mission recorded 178 ceasefire violations, including 74 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 148 ceasefire violations in the region.
- A non-SMM unmanned aerial vehicle was seen and ceasefire violations heard close to the SMM patrol in Bolotene, Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and five corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM monitored border areas outside government control in Donetsk region.
- The Mission monitored the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region.
- The SMM's freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including near the disengagement area near Petrivske, Donetsk region, and near a border crossing point outside government control near Leonove (formerly Chervonyi Zhovten), Luhansk region. Its UAVs again experienced multiple instances of probable jamming and jamming.*