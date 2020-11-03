Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 262/2020 issued on 3 November 2020

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 2 November 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • The SMM recorded seven ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded no ceasefire violations in either region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Inside the disengagement area near Zolote, an SMM unmanned aerial vehicle spotted mines.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Olenivka, Donetsk region.*

Related Content