OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 262/2020 issued on 3 November 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 2 November 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

The SMM recorded seven ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded no ceasefire violations in either region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Inside the disengagement area near Zolote, an SMM unmanned aerial vehicle spotted mines.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.