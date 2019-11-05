05 Nov 2019

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 262/2019 issued on 5 November 2019

from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 4 November 2019. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

  • The SMM confirmed reports of a man and a woman who died after a grenade exploded inside their apartment in government-controlled Kurakhove.

  • The SMM saw damage from shelling to an apartment in non-government-controlled Holmivskyi. Small-arms fire was assessed as aimed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near government-controlled Chermalyk.

  • The Mission observed demining activities inside the disengagement area near Zolote.

  • Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission continued to observe construction works at the broken section of the bridge.

  • The SMM observed an illumination flare fired by the armed formations signalling the readiness to renew disengagement in Petrivske disengagement area. Since there was no reciprocal action, the activities related to withdrawal of forces and hardware did not commence.

  • The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.

  • The SMM observed for the first time a piece of unexploded ordnance in Donetsk city.

  • The SMM continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station.

  • Restrictions of the Mission’s freedom of movement continued, including at checkpoints near non-government-controlled Shevchenko, Zaichenko and Novoazovsk.

