OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 26/2022 issued on 4 February 2022

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 3 February 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 29 ceasefire violations, including four explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 292 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 31 ceasefire violations, including six explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 114 ceasefire violations in the region.

Armed formations denied the SMM passage near Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk region.*

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM monitored the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM monitored three crossing points on the border with Belarus and the Russian Federation where it saw no change in the security situation. The Mission monitored a gathering in Kyiv.



The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*