Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 26/2022 issued on 4 February 2022

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 3 February 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 29 ceasefire violations, including four explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 292 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 31 ceasefire violations, including six explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 114 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • Armed formations denied the SMM passage near Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk region.*

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The SMM monitored the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM monitored three crossing points on the border with Belarus and the Russian Federation where it saw no change in the security situation.

    • The Mission monitored a gathering in Kyiv.

The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*

