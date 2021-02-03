Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 26/2021 issued on 3 February 2021

Summary

  • The SMM recorded two ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 38 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The Mission recorded no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 72 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and again saw containers and construction works near the southern edge of the area near Zolote.

  • The Mission spotted for the first time anti-tank mines near non-government-controlled Olenivka, Donetsk region.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the maintenance and operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station and demining of agricultural fields in Luhansk region.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

  • The SMM visited a border crossing point outside government control in Donetsk region.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including again at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Staromykhailivka, Donetsk region.*

