OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 26/2021 issued on 3 February 2021

Summary

The SMM recorded two ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 38 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission recorded no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 72 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and again saw containers and construction works near the southern edge of the area near Zolote.

The Mission spotted for the first time anti-tank mines near non-government-controlled Olenivka, Donetsk region.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the maintenance and operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station and demining of agricultural fields in Luhansk region.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The SMM visited a border crossing point outside government control in Donetsk region.