OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 26/2020 issued on 1 February 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

Civilian buildings were damaged by shelling in non-government-controlled Berezivske, in Luhansk region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as aimed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near Stanytsia Luhanska.

The Mission continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

It saw mortars in violation of withdrawal lines in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region.

The SMM monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to facilitate repair works to water wells near Slovianoserbsk.