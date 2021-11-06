Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 261/2021 issued on 6 November 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 5 November 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 482 ceasefire violations, including 125 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 78 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 148 ceasefire violations, including 145 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded eight ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation, assessment and maintenance and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM monitored border areas outside government control in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission observed gatherings in Kyiv and Kharkiv.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations in southern Donetsk region and at a checkpoint of the armed formations south of the disengagement areas near Zolote, Luhansk region. Its UAVs again experienced multiple instances of probable jamming and jamming.*

