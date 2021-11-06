OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 261/2021 issued on 6 November 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 5 November 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 482 ceasefire violations, including 125 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 78 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 148 ceasefire violations, including 145 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded eight ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation, assessment and maintenance and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM monitored border areas outside government control in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission observed gatherings in Kyiv and Kharkiv.