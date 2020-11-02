OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 261/2020 issued on 2 November 2020

Summary

• Between the evenings of 30 October and 1 November, the SMM recorded nine ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

• Between the evenings of 30 October and 1 November, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it also recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

• The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During night-time, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the disengagement area near Zolote.

• The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

• The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at an entry-exit checkpoint in Luhansk region.

• The SMM observed a calm situation in south-east Kherson region.

• The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.