OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 261/2019 issued on 4 November 2019

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 1 and 2 November, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and a similar number of ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

Between the evenings of 2 and 3 November, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions, compared with the previous 24 hours.

The SMM saw damage to a house in non-government-controlled Yasynuvata.

Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission continued to observe reconstruction works of the broken section of the bridge.

The Mission observed deminers from government-controlled areas inside the disengagement area near Zolote.

The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.

The SMM observed anti-tank mines, some for the first time, near non-government-controlled Pikuzy and government-controlled Vodiane.