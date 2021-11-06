OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 260/2021 issued on 5 November 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 4 November 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 78 ceasefire violations, including 22 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 204 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded eight ceasefire violations, including five explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 46 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation, assessment and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission monitored border areas outside government control in Luhansk region.

The SMM observed a gathering in Kyiv.