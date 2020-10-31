OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 260/2020 issued on 31 October 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 30 October 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

The SMM recorded no ceasefire violations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 30 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and nine in Luhansk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicles spotted new trenches and trench extensions on both sides of the contact line in southern Donetsk region.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at an entry-exit checkpoint in Luhansk region and a checkpoint of the armed formations in Donetsk region.

The Mission observed a public gathering in front of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine in Kyiv.