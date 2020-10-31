Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 260/2020 issued on 31 October 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 30 October 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • The SMM recorded no ceasefire violations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 30 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and nine in Luhansk region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicles spotted new trenches and trench extensions on both sides of the contact line in southern Donetsk region.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at an entry-exit checkpoint in Luhansk region and a checkpoint of the armed formations in Donetsk region.

  • The Mission observed a public gathering in front of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine in Kyiv.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.

