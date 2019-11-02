OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 260/2019 issued on 2 November 2019

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

A boy was injured due to small-arms fire in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka.

The SMM saw damage to a house in Oleksandrivka.

The Mission observed further withdrawal of forces and hardware from the Zolote disengagement area.

Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, it continued to observe construction works at the broken section of the bridge.

The SMM observed 12 weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.

The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.