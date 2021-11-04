OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 259/2021 issued on 4 November 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 3 November 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 204 ceasefire violations, including 20 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 248 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 46 ceasefire violations, including ten explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 76 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM followed up on reports of recent damage to a civilian property in government-controlled Hranitne, Donetsk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

An SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle spotted recent craters near non-government-controlled Boikivske (formerly Telmanove), Donetsk region.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation, assessment and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.