OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 259/2020 issued on 30 October 2020

Summary

The SMM recorded 30 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and nine in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded two ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region.

The Mission followed up on reports of two men injured by the detonation of an explosive device in Rubizhne, Luhansk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the repair to and operation of critical civilian infrastructure, including repairs to power lines near Betmanove.