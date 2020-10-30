Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 259/2020 issued on 30 October 2020
Attachments
Summary
The SMM recorded 30 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and nine in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded two ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region.
The Mission followed up on reports of two men injured by the detonation of an explosive device in Rubizhne, Luhansk region.
The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the repair to and operation of critical civilian infrastructure, including repairs to power lines near Betmanove.
In Luhansk region, the Mission noted that the entry-exit check point (EECP) in Stanytsia Luhanska remained non-operational.
The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Bezimenne, Donetsk region.