Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 258/2021 issued on 3 November 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 2 November 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 248 ceasefire violations, including 31 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 524 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 76 ceasefire violations, including three explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 66 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM observed damage to SMM camera system in government-controlled Hranitne, Donetsk region.

  • The SMM followed up on reports of recent damage to civilian properties in government-controlled Hranitne, Donetsk region and Trokhizbenka, Luhansk region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded four ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM monitored the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region.

  • The Mission monitored a gathering in Kyiv.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske and at a border crossing point and a railway station outside government control near Voznesenivka, Luhansk region. Its UAVs again experienced instances of probable jamming and jamming.

Related Content