OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 258/2021 issued on 3 November 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 2 November 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 248 ceasefire violations, including 31 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 524 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 76 ceasefire violations, including three explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 66 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM observed damage to SMM camera system in government-controlled Hranitne, Donetsk region.

The SMM followed up on reports of recent damage to civilian properties in government-controlled Hranitne, Donetsk region and Trokhizbenka, Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded four ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM monitored the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region.

The Mission monitored a gathering in Kyiv.