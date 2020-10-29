Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 258/2020 issued on 29 October 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 28 October 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded one ceasefire violation in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded two ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region.
- A man died due to the detonation of a hand grenade in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted four people inside the disengagement area near Zolote.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at entry-exit checkpoint in Luhansk region and checkpoints of the armed formations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission visited two border crossing points in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at border crossing points outside government control near Dovzhanske and Voznesenivka, Luhansk region (including at a railway station).*