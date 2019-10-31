OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 258/2019 issued on 31 October 2019

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 30 October 2019. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

The SMM observed further withdrawal of forces and hardware from the Zolote disengagement area.

Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission continued to observe construction works at the broken section of the bridge.

The Mission recorded ceasefire violations inside the Petrivske disengagement area.

The SMM observed two weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.

The Mission saw for the first time unexploded ordnance in non-government-controlled Sakhanka and Roza.

The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate the operation of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line.