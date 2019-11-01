OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 258/2019 issued on 1 November 2019

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 31 October 2019. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. It recorded no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

The SMM saw a crater in the yard of a residential house in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka.

The SMM observed further withdrawal of forces and hardware from the Zolote disengagement area.

Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission continued to observe construction works at the broken section of the bridge.

The Mission recorded no violations inside all three disengagement areas.

The SMM observed two weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in government-controlled and non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.

The Mission observed two convoys consisting of trucks with Russian Federation licence plates in non-government-controlled of Donetsk city and Luhansk city.

The SMM continued to observe long queues of civilians travelling across the contact line in Donetsk region.

The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate the operation of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line.