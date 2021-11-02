OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 257/2021 issued on 2 November 2021

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 524 ceasefire violations, including 48 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 398 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 66 ceasefire violations and no explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 257 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission followed up on reports of damage to civilian properties in government-controlled Hranitne and in non-government-controlled Yakovlivka and Boikivske (formerly Telmanove), Donetsk region.

Small-arms fire near an SMM patrol prevented it from conducting a mid-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flight near non-government-controlled Khriashchuvate, Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and observed people inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM visited two border crossing points outside government control and monitored the border areas outside the government control in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.