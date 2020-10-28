Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 257/2020 issued on 28 October 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 27 October 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded two ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and again none in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 23 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted a person inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at an entry-exit checkpoint and the corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The SMM observed a calm situation in south-east Kherson region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*