OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 257/2019 issued on 30 October 2019

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 29 October 2019. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk and fewer in Luhansk regions.

The Mission observed the beginning of the disengagement process at the Zolote disengagement area.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near government-controlled Arkhanhelske.

Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission continued to observe construction works at the broken section of the bridge.

The SMM recorded ceasefire violations and observed military and military-type presence inside the Petrivske disengagement area.

The Mission observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.

The SMM saw for the first time anti-tank mines near non-government-controlled Dokuchaievsk and unexploded ordnance in non-government-controlled Yasynuvata.

The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs to critical civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line.