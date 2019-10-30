30 Oct 2019

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 257/2019 issued on 30 October 2019

from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 29 October 2019. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk and fewer in Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission observed the beginning of the disengagement process at the Zolote disengagement area.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near government-controlled Arkhanhelske.

  • Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission continued to observe construction works at the broken section of the bridge.

  • The SMM recorded ceasefire violations and observed military and military-type presence inside the Petrivske disengagement area.

  • The Mission observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.

  • The SMM saw for the first time anti-tank mines near non-government-controlled Dokuchaievsk and unexploded ordnance in non-government-controlled Yasynuvata.

  • The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs to critical civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line.

  • Restrictions of the SMM’s freedom of movement continued, including at checkpoints near non-government-controlled Oleksandrivske, Novoazovsk and Bezimenne.*

