OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 256/2020 issued on 27 October 2020

Summary

The SMM recorded 23 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded seven ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and ten in Luhansk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska,

Zolote and Petrivske. During evening and night hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the latter two disengagement areas.

The Mission saw 69 weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at an entry-exit checkpoint and the corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations in Donetsk region, as well as at an entry-exit checkpoint in Luhansk region.