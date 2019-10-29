29 Oct 2019

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 256/2019 issued on 29 October 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 29 Oct 2019
Download PDF (975.88 KB)

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 28 October 2019. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as aimed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near non-government-controlled Sentianivka.

  • The SMM saw for the first time anti-tank mines near Dokuchaievsk and unexploded ordnance near Molodizhne.

  • Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission continued to observe construction works to the bridge.

  • The Mission observed weapons in violation of their respective withdrawal lines in a government-controlled area of Donetsk region and in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region

  • The SMM continued to observe long queues of civilians travelling across the contact line in Donetsk region.

  • Restrictions of the Mission’s freedom of movement continued, including at checkpoints near non-government-controlled Novoazovsk and Zaichenko.*

