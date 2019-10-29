OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 256/2019 issued on 29 October 2019

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 28 October 2019. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as aimed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near non-government-controlled Sentianivka.

The SMM saw for the first time anti-tank mines near Dokuchaievsk and unexploded ordnance near Molodizhne.

Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission continued to observe construction works to the bridge.

The Mission observed weapons in violation of their respective withdrawal lines in a government-controlled area of Donetsk region and in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region

The SMM continued to observe long queues of civilians travelling across the contact line in Donetsk region.