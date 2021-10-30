OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 255/2021 issued on 30 October 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 29 October 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 321 ceasefire violations, including 90 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 292 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 436 ceasefire violations, including 128 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 20 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM corroborated reports of two civilian casualties in non-government-controlled Donetsk city’s Kuibyshevskyi District.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations and observed people inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

An SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) spotted recent craters on both sides of the contact line in Donetsk region.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM monitored a gathering in Kyiv.