Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 255/2021 issued on 30 October 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 29 October 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 321 ceasefire violations, including 90 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 292 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 436 ceasefire violations, including 128 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 20 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM corroborated reports of two civilian casualties in non-government-controlled Donetsk city’s Kuibyshevskyi District.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations and observed people inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

  • An SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) spotted recent craters on both sides of the contact line in Donetsk region.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM monitored a gathering in Kyiv.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske and at a plant in Holmivskyi, Donetsk region. Its UAVs again experienced multiple instances of probable jamming.*

