Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 255/2020 issued on 26 October 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 25 October 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- Between the evenings of 23 and 25 October, the SMM recorded 38 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.
- Between the evenings of 23 and 25 October, the Mission recorded ten ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening and night-time hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the latter two disengagement areas.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at an entry-exit checkpoint and the corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The SMM observed public gathering places and areas around polling places during local elections on 25 October and found the situation calm and peaceful in all areas observed.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*