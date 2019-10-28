OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 255/2019 issued on 28 October 2019

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 27 October 2019. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 25 and 26 October, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

Between the evenings of 26 and 27 October, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions, compared with the previous 24 hours.

The SMM followed up on reports of a man from non-government-controlled Mineralne injured by shrapnel.

A member of the armed formations fired from an assault rifle, about 15m from the SMM, slightly above a civilian vehicle at a checkpoint in Staromykhailivka.

Small-arms fire was assessed as aimed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near non-government-controlled Petrivske.

Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission noted that the blue container of the armed formations located in the south of the broken section of the bridge had been removed; it continued to observe reconstruction works of the broken section of the bridge.

The SMM observed Ukrainian officials, including the President, in the disengagement area near Zolote. The SMM also recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The SMM observed anti-tank mines near non-government-controlled Styla.

The Mission monitored a peaceful gathering in Mykolaiv.

The SMM continued to observe long queues of civilians travelling across the contact line in Donetsk region.