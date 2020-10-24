Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 254/2020 issued on 24 October 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 23 October 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded no ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 45 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During the evening hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure, including to enable repairs to water infrastructure and construction work in government-controlled and non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at an entry-exit checkpoint in Luhansk region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*