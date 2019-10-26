OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 254/2019 issued on 26 October 2019

KYIV 26 October 2019

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 25 October 2019. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Two men injured near the Kondrashivka pumping station near non-government-controlled Pankivka.

The Mission saw damage to civilian properties in non-government-controlled Holmivskyi.

Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission continued to observe reconstruction works of the broken section of the bridge and saw members of the armed formations dismantling sand-filled tyres from around the blue container south of the broken section of the bridge. Inside the Zolote and Petrivske disengagement areas, the SMM observed military and military-type presence and hardware.

The SMM saw for the first time about 60 anti-tank mines in a field in government-controlled Shyrokyne.

The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate the operation of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure, including power lines on both sides of the contact line.