OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 253/2021 issued on 28 October 2021
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 27 October 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 681 ceasefire violations, including 192 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 435 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 103 ceasefire violations, including four explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 20 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission followed up on reports of damage to a civilian property in government-controlled Hranitne and to five civilian properties in the Kuibyshevskyi district of non-government-controlled Donetsk city, Donetsk region.
- Members of the armed formations delay SMM exit out of non-government-controlled areas at Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and construction of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission visited two border crossing points outside government control.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and five checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM's freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a border crossing point outside government control near Izvaryne, Luhansk region.