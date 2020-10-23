OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 253/2020 issued on 23 October 2020

Summary

The SMM recorded 45 ceasefire violations, all explosions, in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 49 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region.

The Mission followed up on reports of a boy killed by an explosive device in July in Makiivka, Donetsk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska,

Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM observed 27 weapons in violation of withdrawal lines, all in nongovernment-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, including in residential areas.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure, including to enable repairs to water infrastructure and construction work in government-controlled and nongovernment-controlled areas of Luhansk region.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at an entry-exit checkpoint in Luhansk region.