OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 253/2019 issued on 25 October 2019

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 24 October 2019. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission saw damage from small-arms fire to a functioning school in non-government-controlled Zolote-5/Mykhailivka.

Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission continued to observe reconstruction works of the broken section of the bridge.

Inside the Zolote and Petrivske disengagement areas, the SMM observed military presence and hardware. The SMM recorded a ceasefire violation inside the Petrivske disengagement area.

The SMM saw for the first time about 1,000 anti-tank mines (assessed as not recent) along the eastern edge of government-controlled Vodiane.

The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate the operation of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure, including power lines on both sides of the contact line.