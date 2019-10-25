25 Oct 2019

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 253/2019 issued on 25 October 2019

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 24 October 2019. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission saw damage from small-arms fire to a functioning school in non-government-controlled Zolote-5/Mykhailivka.

  • Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission continued to observe reconstruction works of the broken section of the bridge.

  • Inside the Zolote and Petrivske disengagement areas, the SMM observed military presence and hardware. The SMM recorded a ceasefire violation inside the Petrivske disengagement area.

  • The SMM saw for the first time about 1,000 anti-tank mines (assessed as not recent) along the eastern edge of government-controlled Vodiane.

  • The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate the operation of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure, including power lines on both sides of the contact line.

  • Restrictions of the SMM’s freedom of movement continued, including at checkpoints near non-government-controlled Zaichenko and Bezimenne*.

