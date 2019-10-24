24 Oct 2019

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 252/2019 issued on 24 October 2019

from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 23 October 2019. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
  • Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission continued to observe reconstruction works of the broken section of the bridge.
  • The SMM saw for the first time an unexploded rocket-propelled grenade and anti-tank mines close to a road near Verkhnoshyrokivske, anti-tank mines near Zaitseve and unexploded ordnance near Ridkodub.
  • The Mission observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.
  • The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate the operation of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure along the contact line.
  • The Mission continued to face restrictions of its freedom of movement and other impediments in establishing and reporting the facts following reports of incidents at a hospital in non-government-controlled Horlivka.

